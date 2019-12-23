Dolphins sign Samaje Perine off Bengals’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Dolphins are signing running back Samaje Perine off the Bengals’ practice squad, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Perine played five offensive snaps and 104 on special teams this season for the Bengals.

The Bengals waived him Oct. 15 and re-signed him to the practice squad two days later.

The Dolphins, who traded running back Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals in October, have had a turnstile at the position this season. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is their leading rusher with 228 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 49 carries.

Myles Gaskin, who led the team with 16 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown Sunday, has an ankle injury.

Perine ran for 603 yards as a fourth-round rookie in Washington in 2017. He played only sparingly in 2018 before Washington waived him and the Bengals claimed him at the end of the preseason this year.