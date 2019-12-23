Duane Brown having his mensicus trimmed

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Sunday night that left tackle Duane Brown will have knee surgery after missing the team’s loss to the Cardinals, but the hope is that he will be able to return for the playoffs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the surgery will involve trimming Brown’s meniscus as opposed to a full repair. Such surgeries usually have a two or three week recovery time, which is why there’s hope that he might be able to get back on the field this week.

The Seahawks started Jamarco Jones at left tackle against the Cardinals while George Fant continued to be used in his usual role as a sixth offensive linemen. Carroll suggested that could change against the 49ers next weekend, but it’s a significant loss in any respect.

Brown’s injury is just one of many the Seahawks are dealing with on both sides of the ball and their ability to navigate any missing pieces will determine how much longer they’ll be playing this season.