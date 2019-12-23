Freddie Kitchens deems Browns “really close” but unconcerned about his future

Getty Images

The Browns lost to the Ravens 31-15, 12 weeks after beating Baltimore. They are seven games behind the Ravens in the AFC North standings, assured of third place in the division, have their 12th consecutive losing season and 17th in a row without the postseason.

The Browns, the preseason betting favorite in the division, will finish both disappointed and a disappointment.

Yet, Freddie Kitchens has a rosy outlook about the Browns’ future.

“Everybody in this building is pulling toward the same direction, and we’re close in a lot of areas now,’’ Kitchens said during his Monday press conference, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “We’re really close. Sometimes that gets lost in the shuffle, but we know how close we are, our players understand how close we are and our players understand how they can do better and coaches understand how they can do better.

“Whenever we get those things flipped, it will change. Everybody in this building has been nothing but total support.’’

The question is whether Kitchens will get more than one season to get the job done. He said he is not concerned about his future.

“I’m focused on doing my job right now, and I think that’s where they want my focus,’’ Kitchens said. “I have not gotten anything but total support from those guys. They want me doing my job, and that’s what I am trying to do on an everyday basis.”

Kitchens said he doesn’t care about the speculation concerning his job status. His sole focus is on beating the 1-14 Bengals.

“I got assurance when I got hired,’’ Kitchens said. “I have not and won’t [ask for reassurance]. It’s just I’m doing my job today, and I will continue to do the best job I can possibly do.”