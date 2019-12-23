Freddie Kitchens would coach the end of the first half differently if he could

Getty Images

With 1:30 left in the first half on Sunday, the Browns led the Ravens 6-0. By halftime, The Ravens led 14-6. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens admitted after the game that he could have done things better.

After the Ravens’ first touchdown made the score 7-6, the Browns got the ball back with 1:18 remaining before halftime. The Ravens were out of timeouts, so the Browns easily could have run out the clock rather than giving the Ravens time to get the ball back and score again. But the Browns threw three incomplete passes and punted, giving the Ravens plenty of time for their second touchdown.

Asked after the game if he considered running instead of passing, Kitchens answered, “Yeah, definitely.”

So why not call a run? Kitchens said he hoped that by calling a short pass he’d get a catch over the middle of the field that would keep the clock running. He says he would call a run if he could do it over, but he can’t.

“I called one I thought that we could have potential to run after catch, and it got knocked down,” Kitchens said. “If I had to do it over again, I would not do it, but I do not have it to do over again because of the result. You can’t always coach off results. I am trying to move the ball.”

The results from Kitchens’ first year in Cleveland have not been good. Perhaps not good enough to earn him a second year.