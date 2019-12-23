Jameis Winston is two interceptions from history

Getty Images

No player in NFL history has ever thrown 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season. Jameis Winston could be the first.

Winston has 31 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions this season, meaning if he throws two picks on Sunday against the Falcons, he’ll have the first 30-30 season ever.

The bad news for those of us hoping to see Winston chase history is that the Falcons have just 10 interceptions in 15 games this season. The good news is that two of the Falcons’ interceptions came in their previous meeting with Winston. If the Falcons can grab two picks on Sunday, Winston is a 30-30 man.

Winston has had a rare season in NFL history, making enough big plays that he leads the league in passing yards and passing first downs and is second in passing touchdowns — but also making enough bad plays that he leads the league in interceptions. Two more picks and he has a truly unique season.