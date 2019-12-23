Jerry Jones “a little numb” after Sunday’s loss

Getty Images

The Cowboys showed signs of life against the Rams in Week 15, but Sunday’s trip to Philadelphia found them back to their scuffling ways as their offense failed to score a touchdown en route to a 17-9 loss to the Eagles.

Given the way the 7-8 team has played since opening the season 3-0, it’s hard to imagine anyone being surprised that they were capable of serving up a stinker in this spot. Anyone other than Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, that is.

“I’m a little numb that we didn’t come up here and beat them,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Our team played very hard. I’m just surprised we didn’t get the deal done.”

Jones wasn’t too talkative after the loss, but added that he’s “very disappointed” in the way things played out on Sunday. There’s been a lot of disappointment around Dallas this season, which should make next week an interesting one if the Eagles are celebrating a division title next Sunday.