Jerry Jones: Coaching change not “a focus,” but “radar is turned on”

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks after every game. Often, a lot.

Then sometimes he talks some more.

Jones spoke with Jarrett Bell of USA Today after the first two scrums with reporters following last night’s loss to the Eagles, and dropped even more hints that Jason Garrett’s future is one more game.

“Right now and frankly, I really haven’t been thinking of that aspect of the Cowboys over this last month,“ Jones said. “I know it’s a topic. That hasn’t been a focus. Everybody’s been asking, but it hasn’t been a focus of mine because I should and always have, at 50,000 feet, should be conscious of what’s going on in coaching – not only in the NFL, but in all areas of football.”

That’s not far from his other remarks, in which he said he was “numb” after the loss in a game which could have clinched the NFC East title. But as Jones kept talking, it’s clear it has entered his head at a certain point.

“It’s not hard for me to go in two areas, regarding coaching,” Jones said, “whether it be coordinators, position coaches, or for that matter, head coaches. Generally, my radar is turned on. It’s not hard for me to get into thinking about coaching.”

He’ll probably start thinking more in a few days, unless the Eagles lose to the Giants and Garrett beats Washington to win the division. Then he’ll start talking again, and who knows what will come out.