Jerry Jones: Coaching change not “a focus,” but “radar is turned on”

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 23, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks after every game. Often, a lot.

Then sometimes he talks some more.

Jones spoke with Jarrett Bell of USA Today after the first two scrums with reporters following last night’s loss to the Eagles, and dropped even more hints that Jason Garrett’s future is one more game.

“Right now and frankly, I really haven’t been thinking of that aspect of the Cowboys over this last month,“ Jones said. “I know it’s a topic. That hasn’t been a focus. Everybody’s been asking, but it hasn’t been a focus of mine because I should and always have, at 50,000 feet, should be conscious of what’s going on in coaching – not only in the NFL, but in all areas of football.”

That’s not far from his other remarks, in which he said he was “numb” after the loss in a game which could have clinched the NFC East title. But as Jones kept talking, it’s clear it has entered his head at a certain point.

“It’s not hard for me to go in two areas, regarding coaching,” Jones said, “whether it be coordinators, position coaches, or for that matter, head coaches. Generally, my radar is turned on. It’s not hard for me to get into thinking about coaching.”

He’ll probably start thinking more in a few days, unless the Eagles lose to the Giants and Garrett beats Washington to win the division. Then he’ll start talking again, and who knows what will come out.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Jerry Jones: Coaching change not “a focus,” but “radar is turned on”

  2. As a Cowboys fan all I can say is that this team isn’t clutch and will never be clutch, regardless of whether Garrett is there or not because Jones will make a very poor hire – think Phillips or Campo or Switzer – and just continue the mediocrity. Sad, but I’ve just watched my last Cowboys game this year…

  4. When your team is circling the drain, the trade deadline has passed, and there are no viable free agents to be had then what else would an owner/GM need to be thinking about other than the performance of the coaching staff? We all know he is locked in on every decision the Clapper makes and micro-evauating it to death so just be honest and say what we already know. Garrett is all but done.

  7. No other owner that I know of speaks to the media after every game. Jerry Jones will never get that HE is the biggest problem with this team. Every minute of every day,Jason Garrett is coaching for his job,and Jones just loves to remind everyone of it. I wish Jason Garrett would just walk up to Jones and tell him where to shove his coaching job. He seems like a really good guy who deserves better than playing puppet to that old geezer.

  8. Jerrah will never allow himself to step back from football operations and hire a real GM and coach to handle the franchise. He’s too much of an egoist and it’s entertaining as hell. I hope he sticks a around for a long time.

  9. Ok, so here’s the thing. The players and assitant coaches and coordinators know if their HC has any self-respect and spine. The implications permeate the team in all respects. So the question is, is Jerry gonna hire a HC with spine, integrity and self-respect?

    I say odds are he knows he isn’t gonna do better than Garrett because Jerry wants to win but he wants other things more. Suppose he hires a new coach and they win the SB. Who gets the glory?

  12. Garrett is as good as Jones is going to get in a HC at this stage. No proven HC is going to want to work for Jones because history has shown how Jones has undermined and driven out the 2 excellent HC’s (Jimmy Jones, Bill Parcells) that he did have.

    Jerry simply can’t co-exist with a HC who will not lick his boots.

  13. Garrett is as good as Jones is going to get in a HC at this stage. No proven HC is going to want to work for Jones because history has shown how Jones has undermined and driven out the 2 excellent HC’s (Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells) that he did have.

    Jerry simply can’t co-exist with a HC who will not lick his boots.

  14. People can mock this. But Garrett should walk away. He’s going to have options this off season. Imagine Jerry’s head exploding when he wins somewhere else.

  16. BSPN has been banging this drum hard all year. BSPN will be more pissed if Garrett isn’t fired than Cowboy fans.

  17. bradygirl12 says:
    December 23, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    No other owner that I know of speaks to the media after every game. Jerry Jones will never get that HE is the biggest problem with this team.
    ————-
    that’s it in a nutshell … not sure how good or bad a coach Garrett can be, when it’s the owner who hires all your offense/defensive/special team coordinators and comments on the injury reports,team and player performances after every game

  19. If Jerry REALLY wants to see another Super Bowl before he dies, he needs to take his Lear jet down to the Keys and offer Jimmy Johnson a deal he just can’t refuse. Like part ownership of the Cowboys. THEN he’ll get a few more Super Bowls.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!