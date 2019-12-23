Kyler Murray having MRI on hamstring, will play Week 17 if able

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had to leave Sunday’s win over the Seahawks after injuring his hamstring and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game that he wouldn’t guess about the rookie’s status for Week 17.

In order to avoid making guesses about how well Murray is, Kingsbury said on Monday that the team will be sending him for an MRI. Kingsbury said that the team isn’t going to sit Murray against the Rams unless the test or subsequent practice work show that he’s not able to play.

“If he’s able to play, he’s going to play,” Kingsbury said at a press conference.

Kingsbury said that the game reps are important for the first overall pick in this year’s draft and there’s little point in arguing the value of experience, although it won’t mean as much if Murray should make a minor injury worse and possible miss time in the offseason.