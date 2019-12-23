Kyler Murray’s MRI revealed no tear

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will play if he’s “able to play,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier Monday.

The rookie has cleared one hurdle to finishing the season on the field.

An MRI on Murray’s injured hamstring showed no tear, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. It’s “just a regular, minor hamstring pull.”

That means Murray is day to day, needing to get some practice reps this week in order to start his 16th game.

He played 37 snaps Sunday before feeling tightness in his hamstring.

Murray has a 5-9-1 record with 3,397 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and an 87.9 passer rating. He also has run for 544 yards and four touchdowns. He has not lost a fumble this season.