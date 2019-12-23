Mark Ingram hopes to return for playoffs

Getty Images

The Ravens may park plenty of starters in Week 17 anyway, but it appears the decision on Mark Ingram has been made for them.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the MRI on the veteran running back revealed a calf strain, and there is hope he could return for the playoffs.

A cautious approach is wise, and the fact he has a two-week break before he’d have to come back gives him time to rest and rehab.

The Ravens haven’t declared whether they’d sit starters this week, having already secured the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Coach John Harbaugh said he’d make a decision Monday.