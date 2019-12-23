Mason Rudolph out multiple weeks

Getty Images

If the Steelers are going to the playoffs, they’re going with Devlin Hodges as their quarterback.

Mason Rudolph, who replaced Hodges at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday, suffered a left shoulder injury that will take multiple weeks to heal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

So Hodges will be the Steelers’ starter on Sunday against the Ravens, and if the Steelers go to the playoffs, Hodges will be their starter there as well.

The Steelers deserve credit for still being in playoff contention despite losing Ben Roethlisberger for the season, but neither Rudolph nor Hodges has played well for them. In Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Hodges got the start, he was benched for Rudolph, and then Hodges returned after Rudolph got hurt. It’s hard to say either one is better than the other.

Paxton Lynch is the other quarterback on the Steelers’ active roster, and he’ll presumably be the backup to Hodges this week against the Ravens.