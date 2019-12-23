Michael Thomas set another record on Sunday

Getty Images

On the same day Saints receiver Michael Thomas became the single-season reception leader with 145, he set another more specific all-time mark.

With 136 receiving yards in a 38-28 win over the Titans, Thomas now has 1,688 for the season, and 5,475 for his four-year career. That’s the most that any player has generated in his first four year, breaking the record set from 1998 through 2001 by Hall of Famer Randy Moss, with 5,396.

Thomas undoubtedly will push the record past 5,500 on Sunday against the Panthers, possibly past 5,600. In the same game, he’ll also be extending the single-season catch record beyond 145.

And while Thomas has a long way to go to approach the upper reaches of the all-time list, his production through four seasons and his ongoing partnership with coach Sean Payton lays the foundation for an eventual assault on the all-time catch and yardage records.

Not bad for a second-round pick.