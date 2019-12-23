Nick Chubb cares about winning rushing title because “everyone cares”

Getty Images

Browns running back Nick Chubb has 1,453 rushing yards, putting him 92 yards ahead of Christian McCaffrey and 124 yards in front of Derrick Henry.

“I haven’t looked, but people are encouraging me, telling me the numbers, things like that,” Chubb said Monday, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal.

He said he cares about the rushing title “because everyone cares.”

The second-year running back finished 10th in 2018 with 996 yards. He has posted seven 100-yard games this season, putting him in position to run away with the individual title.

“I’d trade it right now [for a postseason berth],” Chubb said.

It is a big deal to the Browns, who haven’t had a running back win the rushing title since 1968 when Leroy Kelly ran for 1,239 yards to lead the league. The Browns face the Bengals, who have the league’s worst rushing defense, on Sunday.

Chubb already has the most yards for a Browns running back since 1965 when Jim Brown rushed for 1,544 yards.

“I appreciate it, but it’s hard to appreciate it now because things haven’t gone as well as I wanted them to,” Chubb said.