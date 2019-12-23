Nyheim Hines never dreamed of a day like Sunday

Getty Images

There has always been a confidence in Colts running back Nyheim Hines, a feeling he could make big plays.

Sunday exceeded his every expectation.

Hines returned two punts for touchdowns against the Panthers, from 84 and 71 yards away, a performance he struggled to believe was real.

“I’ve had dreams where I played well,” Hines said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I don’t even think I had a day like that in any dream.”

For most returners, a 40-yard return like his first one would be a day well spent. It was just the beginning for Hines, who totaled 195 yards on three returns (65.0 yards per). That’s a record for average per game, but he was able to beat himself up for a missed opportunity, when he cut left instead of right and was taken down by Panthers punter Michael Palardy.

“I think I tried too hard to make him miss,” Hines said. “I was kicking myself about it.”

The 2018 fourth-rounder was given the chance to win the job last year, but fumbles in the preseason derailed that plan. He said he got off social media to keep from hearing about his fumbling problems last year.

The reception will be much warmer today.