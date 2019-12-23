Philip Rivers: “Yes, I do want to play football”

Getty Images

Philip Rivers isn’t sure if he’s playing for the Chargers next year.

But he’s reasonably confident he’ll still be playing somewhere.

The 38-year-old quarterback said after yesterday’s loss to the Raiders that he wants to play a 17th season.

“I’m capable enough physically and mentally, there’s no question,” Rivers said, via Eric Williams of ESPN.com. “Yes, I do want to play football. I do, and that’s how I feel deep down as I stand here.”

Whether that’s in Los Angeles remains to be seen, as the soon-to-be free agent has choices to make and so does his employer. His 18 interceptions would lead the league if not for the statistical juggernaut that is Jameis Winston, yet he insists he is still capable of good football.

“It’s probably human nature when you’re 38 and you throw some interceptions in games and they don’t go the way you want them to, that it can become, and that’s what people say: ‘You can’t make the throw you used to make’ or ‘You can’t do this’ — arm strength and all of that,” Rivers said. “And just none of that is true. I’ve made some throws this year that have been as good as throws that I’ve made in any years of my career, but I’m not here to sell that. So physically and what I’m able to do is just what I was able to do last year when we were rolling and having one of our best years. Even in some of these games the last few weeks, we’ve had some really good plays offensively.

“But that doesn’t meant that that’s good enough for someone to want you to keep playing, because you have to maintain that consistency throughout games and do enough to win football games, which we haven’t done, and I haven’t done well enough this year.”

Rivers said he still wants to talk to his family (which could take some time, given the sheer numbers involved), but seems intent on playing somewhere.