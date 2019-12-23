Report: Marshawn Lynch to meet with Seahawks Monday

Getty Images

After Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise went down on Sunday night, some wondered if the Seahawks might reach into the past to find some help at running back in Week 17 and the postseason.

It looks like they’re at least contemplating the possibility of bringing Marshawn Lynch back into the fold. NFL Media reports that both sides are open to renewing their relationship and that Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle on Monday to speak to the Seahawks about a return.

Lynch was with the Seahawks from 2010 to 2015, won a Super Bowl, was controversially not given the ball at the end of a Super Bowl loss and crossed the 1,000-yard mark in four of his six seasons with the team.

Lynch last played for the Raiders in Week Six last season. He went on injured reserve with a groin injury after running for 376 yards and three touchdowns on 90 carries in his six appearances.