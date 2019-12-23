Report: Panthers interviewed Mike McCarthy

Getty Images

The Panthers have reportedly begun the search for their next head coach.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team interviewed former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy after losing to the Colts on Sunday. While the Panthers will have to wait to talk to coaches still working for other NFL teams until after the end of the regular season, they are free to interview any currently unemployed coaches.

McCarthy was 125-77-2 as the Packers head coach and won Super Bowl XLV.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers with four games to go in the 2018 season and interviewed with the Jets before they hired Adam Gase, but has not been working for anyone this season. He sat down with Peter King for a recent edition of Football Morning in America to discuss how he’s been keeping up with the game in hopes of getting another shot to lead a team.

It’s early in the process to know if the Panthers are a realistic spot for him to get that opportunity, but his hat is in the ring and we’ll see in the near future if other teams are also considering McCarthy as their next coach.