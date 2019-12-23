Report: Steelers optimistic Ben Roethlisberger will return healthy in 2020

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger underwent elbow surgery Sept. 23. Doctors reattached three tendons in his right arm.

But the Steelers are “now optimistic” Roethlisberger will fully recover, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Medical personnel have not cleared Roethlisberger to resume throwing yet, per Mortensen, but Roethlisberger is “tracking better.”

Roethlisberger wants and expects to play in 2020, which is good news for the Steelers since neither Mason Rudolph nor Devlin Hodges has done enough to inspire confidence that the team has its heir apparent.

Roethlisberger, who turns 38 in March, has made six Pro Bowls in his 16-year career with his last coming in 2017.