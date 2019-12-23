Report: Will Fuller set to miss at least Week 17 due to groin injury

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller has been a productive player whenever he’s been healthy, but he hasn’t been healthy often enough and his latest injury may leave Houston shorthanded for their first playoff game.

Fuller hurt his groin on Saturday and played just 19 snaps in Houston’s 23-20 win over the Buccaneers. He caught two passes for 11 yards.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fuller is expected to miss the team’s Week 17 game against the Titans, which means a lot more to Tennessee than it does to the Texans. The week after that is the Wild Card round, which is much more meaningful to Houston and, per the report, Fuller only has an “outside chance” of playing in that game.

DeAndre Carter took on a bigger role at receiver with Fuller out on Saturday and should be back in that spot as long as Fuller remains sidelined by his current malady.