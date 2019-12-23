Seahawks consider C.J. Anderson, Robert Turbin in addition to Marshawn Lynch

Getty Images

The injury-plagued Seahawks are looking to add a running back or two this week, and the big name up for discussion is Marshawn Lynch. But he’s not the only running back they’re considering.

The Seahawks also tried out C.J. Anderson and hosted Robert Turbin on a visit today, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Anderson has experience showing up late in the season and contributing to a contender, having done it last year with the Rams. He played in two games this year with the Lions but did not play well.

Turbin started his career with the Seahawks in 2012. He has bounced around the league in recent years and hasn’t played at all this season.

Lynch is obviously the player everyone wants to see, as he’s a beloved former Seahawks star. Whether he still has anything left remains to be seen, however, and if it’s decided that he can’t go, the Seahawks have other options.