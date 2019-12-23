Seahawks reeling after “kick to the gut” injuries

Getty Images

The Seahawks were already limping to the finish line, even though they’re still limping toward much-needed bye week in the NFC playoffs.

But yesterday’s loss to the Cardinals made that destination much less likely, as did the additions to the injury report.

Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that both running backs Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm) were out for the season, and that left tackle Duane Brown needed knee surgery this week and would miss some time though a playoff return was possible.

That came after running back Rashaad Penny was lost to a season-ending knee injury earlier in December, and two guys were suspended last week (Al Woods and Josh Gordon), and three other starters missing Sunday (cornerback Shaquill Griffin, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety Quandre Diggs), and left guard Mike Iupati missed time because of a stinger.

“It’s another kick to the gut, you know,” right tackle Germain Ifedi said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “Knowing Chris and coming up with C.J. through this thing the past four years, just what they’ve battled through and the type of men they are, it breaks your heart. It really breaks your heart to see them go down.”

Carson’s injury might be the toughest to deal with from an immediate football standpoint, but it had added emotional weight since he came back from a broken leg his rookie year to become one of the more productive backs in the league.

“He’s everything this program is all about. He’s everything that we stand for,” Ifedi said. “He’s a man I always look to in tough times when things aren’t going great. He’s always standing tall through the storm.

“He’s the most physical running back in the league. He takes so much punishment — has all year — and still came into this game running hard, like it was the first preseason game. We’re just sick we couldn’t pull this one out for him.”

The fact they’re down to rookie Travis Homer means backfield additions are coming (they worked out Robert Turbin and Alfred Blue recently), but the sheer weight of the injuries that are hitting them now will make playoff success much harder to come by.