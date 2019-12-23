Titans sign Darius Jennings, promote Rashard Davis from practice squad

Getty Images

The Titans have a pair of wide receivers in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s loss to the Saints, so they added a couple of healthy wideouts to the roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed Darius Jennings and promoted Rashard Davis from the practice squad. Linebacker Nigel Harris and running back Dalyn Dawkins were waived in corresponding moves.

Jennings has spent time with the Titans over the last three seasons and appeared in seven games with the team earlier this year. He had two catches for 17 yards and returned seven kickoffs for 147 yards. Davis signed to the practice squad last month.

Corey Davis and Kalif Raymond both suffered concussions against New Orleans. The Titans were also without wide receiver Adam Humphries in that game because of an ankle injury that’s sidelined him for the last few weeks.