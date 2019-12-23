Top 10 coaches of the decade

As the decade comes to a close, we’re creating some Top 10 lists for 2010 to 2019. Up first, our Top 10 coaches.

1. Bill Belichick: The easiest choice on the board, Belichick has dominated the decade like no other coach since, well, since Belichick dominated the last decade. He’s the only active coach selected for the NFL’s 100th season All-Time Team, arguably the best coach ever and obviously the best coach of this decade and this century.

2. Pete Carroll: At the start of this decade, he was the newly hired coach from USC whom many doubted could cut it at the professional level. He won one Super Bowl in this decade, nearly won another, and has made the Seahawks consistent winners.

3. John Harbaugh: Won the Super Bowl with the Ravens heading into 2013, has the Ravens on top this year, and has shown an impressive ability to change his approach as needed with changing personnel.

4. Sean Payton: Started the decade by winning the Super Bowl on in February of 2010 and has won for most of the decade, although he did miss the playoff for three straight years and get suspended for another season over Bountygate. Has the Saints in prime position to go on another run heading into this year’s playoffs.

5. Andy Reid: Began the decade by winning the NFC East with the 2010 Eagles and has now been to the playoffs six times with the Chiefs. What still eludes Reid and keeps him from climbing higher on this list is a Super Bowl ring.

6. Mike Tomlin: Reached the Super Bowl in the first season of this decade and has kept the Steelers in contention throughout. The 2019 season may be his most impressive coaching performance to date, holding an injury-plagued team together and staying in playoff contention with a third-string undrafted rookie quarterback.

7. Ron Rivera: It may seem strange to put Rivera on this list just weeks after he was fired, but he twice won the NFL’s Coach of the Year Award in this decade, and got the Panthers to a Super Bowl.

8. Bruce Arians: It’s been quite a decade for Arians, who started it as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator, briefly “retired” (actually got fired), became offensive coordinator of the Colts and ended up winning Coach of the Year for his work as their interim coach during Chuck Pagano’s illness, went to Arizona and won another Coach of the Year, “retired” again and is now coach of the Buccaneers.

9. Mike McCarthy: McCarthy won the Super Bowl after the first season of this decade and although he never reached those heights again in Green Bay, he did make the playoffs seven times in the decade.

10. Doug Pederson: Only has four seasons of experience as a head coach, but did one of the great coaching jobs ever in winning a Super Bowl in 2017 despite losing Carson Wentz. Also helped usher in a new era of football strategy through his reliance on analytics, which informed his decision to be the league’s most aggressive fourth-down coach in that Super Bowl winning season.

18 responses to “Top 10 coaches of the decade

  2. Tomlin has highest winning record of everyone after Belicek. Tomlin has no losing seasons in the decade. Only Belicek masered that. Tomlin won one superbowl and appeared on one other. Belicek beat that. Carrol tied it.

    Yet he is sixth with the also rans. Something is very messed up. The facts matter.

  6. Robert Kraft hired #2 followed by #1. First he hired Bill Parcells. I’d say Kraft knows how to hire coaches. He’s hired Parcells, Carroll and Belichick. Impressive.

  7. Marvin Lewis deserves honorable mention. Going 0-7 in the playoffs with the Bengals is like winning 7 Superbowls.

  11. Pretty weak list after BB….Many of those names won’t even make the HOF, for example.

    Most all over overrated in some capacity, which I think speaks volumes at how poor the head coaching quality is in general, compared to other decades.

    I see slew of coaches who get a lot of awkward praise for underachieving and being mediocre coaching a well run franchise.

  12. The presence of Peterson really makes it tough to take this list seriously. If winning a superbowl is all it takes to be on the list, you’re missing a couple of guys. Why not add Coughlin, his coaching job in 2012 featured a much more uphill battle than Peterson’s in 2017. John Fox could be argued to have done a better coaching job this decade than Peterson and it isn’t that hard to make the case. (Total wins?) (Division titles?)

  15. Glad to see you giving kudos to Harbaugh. I think his position on your list is well deserved. Look for lots of push back from people who think Payton, Reid and Tomlin should be higher.

  17. Interesting Peyton is so far ahead of McCarthy.

    Essentially the same exact NFL history. Top 5 QBs, one Superbowl win, lots of play off appearances, couple years missed etc.

    I’m no super fan of McCarthy but he always seems to take a back seat to a guy like Peyton who has NOT done anything materially better.

  18. For fans who want to change their head coach everytime the wind blows there aren’t many “great coaches” out there. Most of these coaches have spent time being villified by their own fans or by others for poor choices they made or things that went wrong that were out of their control. If the Philly special is incomplete and Foles is concussed on the play Pederson doesn’t make the list. If the Seahawks didn’t find third round gold in Russel Wilson Pete Carrol is not on this list. Most of these coaches have their success tied to a Pro Bowl/HOF QB

