Vernon Butler apologizes for ejection, flipping the bird

Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler was ejected from Sunday’s loss to the Colts after punching Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the head at the end of a play.

Butler and Colts guard Mark Glowinski were tied up during the play and “a little extra” went on after the whistle, which eventually led to Butler’s punch and banishment. Butler made a bad moment worse by flipping his middle finger at Colts fans who were heckling him as he made his way off the field.

“It’s not me. It’s not my character,” Butler said, via the team’s website. “I want to apologize to this organization, to my teammates. I’m sorry. I take full responsibility for it. It won’t happen again. . . . I should keep my cool. I’m a better person than that.”

Panthers interim head coach Perry Fewell said the team will talk more about Butler’s actions in the coming days. He’ll likely be fined by the league and the Panthers could opt to sit him down for Week 17. If so, the ejection will likely be Butler’s last act as a Panther as he’s headed for free agency this offseason and the changing of the guard in Carolina will mean changes to the roster that’s fallen apart this season.