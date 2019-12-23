Will Grier to continue to start for the Panthers

Getty Images

For weeks as they watched quarterback Kyle Allen flounder, Panthers fans wondered when Will Grier would get a chance.

After watching Grier flounder in his first NFL game, they might have reasonably wondered if Allen was coming back.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, interim coach Perry Fewell said that Grier would continue to start in Sunday’s finale against the Saints.

The rookie from West Virginia was 27-of-44 for 224 yards, with three interceptions, and he was sacked five times.

The Panthers have nothing to play for but draft position, and as rough as the game was for Grier, it wasn’t that much worse than Allen, who threw 15 interceptions and was sacked 35 times in his last eight games. The Panthers have lost seven in a row.