Zach Ertz getting tests on injured rib

Sunday afternoon was generally a happy one for the Eagles as they beat the Cowboys and moved into position to clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Giants in Week 17.

One down note was the addition of yet another key offensive piece to the team’s injury list. Tight end Zach Ertz injured a rib and left the game for a while before returning at less than 100 percent to help his team close out the 17-9 win. Given his importance to the offense, Ertz’s status for next Sunday will be monitored closely.

On Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson offered an update on that front. Pederson said that Ertz is having tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Dallas Goedert had nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown while taking on a bigger role Sunday. The next few days may provide some insight into how big a role he’ll be playing against the Giants.