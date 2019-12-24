Aaron Rodgers doesn’t mind winning ugly

Getty Images

The Packers may not be piling up style points the way they’ve done in the past.

And that’s just fine with the guy responsible for most of them.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said recently that he “wouldn’t mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl.” And Monday’s 23-10 win over the Vikings put them one step closer to the goal, as NFC North champions.

“Winning is always beautiful,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Defense wins NFC North championships.”

It does when you’re playing Kirk Cousins on this particular spot of the calendar, as the Vikings quarterback is now 0-9 on Mondays, after leading the Vikings to a whopping 139 yards of total offense. The Vikings were playing without running backs Dalvin Cook and backup Alexander Mattison.

That allowed Rodgers to be patient, and gradually get his own offense into gear. He only threw for 216 yards himself and was picked off for just the third time this season, but had Aaron Jones going for 154 yards and two touchdowns to pull them through.

“But there’s a lot of emphasis on looking pretty or dominating in a way that befits your explanation,” Rodgers said. “But I thought [that] was a really good performance for us. We had good balance, we ran the ball well, we just turned it over three times. But it doesn’t matter how we get it done as long as we get it done. In games where our defense isn’t as locked down as they are now, we’ve got to find ways to put points on the board, but the good thing is the mistakes really on our side, things we just haven’t done at times, there’s going to be a time when we need to make those plays, and I expect to.”

Having done it before allows the Packers a certain benefit of the doubt in games like this one, when they turned it over three times in the first half.