Adoree’ Jackson, Derrick Henry were on the field for practice Tuesday

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson has not played since Week 13 because of a foot injury.

But he appears to be tracking toward a return this week.

Jackson was present for the portion of practice open to the media, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. The Titans did not have to fill out a practice report today, so it is unknown how much Jackson did.

Running back Derrick Henry (hamstring), receiver Adam Humphries (ankle), receiver Corey Davis (concussion), defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (knee) and linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) also were dressed for practice.

The only player not dressed was returner Kalif Raymond (concussion).

The Titans practiced Tuesday to give their players Christmas at home with their families.

“I’ll let these guys spend some much-needed time with their families, and then be able to come back in on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to clean up, continue to game plan and prepare to win,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, via Wyatt.