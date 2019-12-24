After Seahawks don’t sign him, C.J. Anderson says, “I’m done with ball”

Getty Images

Free agent running back C.J. Anderson had a tryout with the Seahawks on Monday, but they didn’t sign him, and afterward he suggested that he no longer wants to play in the NFL.

In a series of tweets, Anderson hinted that he felt he had been misled by the Seahawks and is sick of the business side of football.

“Lord knows what I want to say. If he leaks then text messages that would make my day,” Anderson wrote. “Man oh man this is the reason why I’m done with ball. Performance base business huh.”

Anderson referenced something that happened during the offseason of 2017, when he was with the Broncos, as the moment he began to see the business of football differently.

“You don’t even know the half of It. It would be rude to all Seattle fans what they told me and my agent. Once again that’s the Game not Football there is a difference,” Anderson wrote. “Some of the people never have to experience the Game. I’m Happy for those people. Unfortunately I was the unlucky one who had to play the Game instead of football. All started back April 9 2017. The Football was no longer football for me. It became the Game after that.”

It’s entirely possible that Anderson could be persuaded to change his mind if some team came calling, but given that he only played two games this season, and didn’t play well, it seems likely that his NFL career is over in part because he no longer wants to play, and in part because NFL teams no longer want him.