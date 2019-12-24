Browns place Dontrell Hilliard on injured reserve, promote Colby Gossett

Getty Images

The Browns placed running back Dontrell Hilliard on injured reserve Tuesday. They promoted offensive guard Colby Gossett from the practice squad.

Hilliard left the Week 16 game against the Ravens in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

He played 14 games, carrying the ball 13 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 17 kickoffs for 421 yards and 15 punts for 107 yards.

Hilliard played 129 snaps on offense and 221 on special teams.

Gossett is a first-year player who entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2018.

He signed with the Browns’ practice squad in Week Two this season.

Gossett appeared in five games with four starts for the Cardinals last year.

In other moves, the team signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to its practice squad Monday.