Bucs add John Franklin, Jaydon Mickens

Getty Images

The Buccaneers used John Franklin as a stand-in for Deshaun Watson in last week’s practices and his work in that role helped earn him a move to the active roster for Week 17.

Franklin and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens were both promoted from the practice squad on Tuesday. If Franklin plays on Sunday, he’ll be the fifth Buc to make his NFL debut in the last three weeks. He spent the last two summers with the Bears.

Franklin is listed as a cornerback, but he played quarterback and wide receiver in college. Head coach Bruce Arians said that the team is keeping their options open about where he will eventually line up.

“He gave our defense a tremendous look [last week]. [He] made me think about, ‘Hmm, what do we want to do with him?’ He’s really a corner, but he’s been a quarterback and he’s been a receiver,” Arians said. “He’s a really good athlete — it’s just finding a niche for him.”

Mickens had six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games for the Jaguars over the last two seasons.

The Buccaneers waived wide receiver Ishmael Hyden and tight end Jordan Leggett to make room for the new arrivals.