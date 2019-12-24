Chase Winovich pays school lunch debt for all students at his home district

Getty Images

Patriots rookie defensive end Chase Winovich has given a generous holiday gift to the students in the school district where he grew up.

The West Jefferson Hills School District announced that Winovich, who went to school in the district, has paid off all debts associated with school lunches for all students in the district. Winovich attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.

“Growing up in TJ, the community has always been so important to me. It’s great to be able to give back during the holidays,” Winovich said in a statement released by the school district.

Winovich has played in every game as a rookie, recording 5.5 sacks and also playing 56 percent of the Patriots’ special teams snaps. And he’s clearly doing the right things off the field as well.