Cowboys sign Ray-Ray Armstrong, Wyatt Miller

The Cowboys had two open roster spots after placing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and offensive guard Xavier Su'a-Filo on injured reserve.

Vander Esch will undergo minimally invasive surgery to repair a nerve issue in his neck, and Su’a-Filo underwent surgery Monday after breaking a bone in his lower leg Sunday.

The Cowboys filled their roster spots by signing free agent linebacker Ray-Ray Armstong and signing offensive tackle Wyatt Miller off the Bengals’ practice squad, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Armstrong, 28, played five games for the Saints this season. New Orleans cut him Oct. 22.

In seven seasons, Armstrong has played 83 games with 12 starts. He has made 144 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups.

Miller, 24, has never played in a regular-season game.

A rookie out of Central Florida, he spent the preseason with the Jets.