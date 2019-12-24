Eagles unsure if Zach Ertz can go on Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz played through a rib injury on Sunday against the Cowboys, but it’s unknown whether he’ll be able to play this week against the Giants.

Ertz wants to play through the pain, but the team has not yet cleared him to go after putting him through tests on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. At this point, the Eagles are unsure if Ertz will play.

The Eagles signed tight end Richard Rodgers today, which may indicate that they’re concerned Ertz won’t be able to go.

Ertz leads the Eagles’ receivers in all the major statistical categories, with 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns. If he can’t go, that would be a big loss for Philadelphia, with the NFC East title on the line.

In addition to signing Rodgers, the Eagles promoted receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad to the active roster, placed cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserve and released running back Jay Ajayi.