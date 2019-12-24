Eric Weddle “sentimental” about missing playoffs in possible final season

Getty Images

Rams safety Eric Weddle has been through plenty of seasons that ended without a playoff berth, but this one is hitting him a bit more than others.

Weddle said it is always painful to miss the playoffs, but he finds himself more “sentimental” this year because he knows this might be it for his career. Weddle turns 35 in January and the Rams have younger safety options in John Johnson and Taylor Rapp, so he’s prepared for anything as he heads into the offseason.

“I know how teams go, and organizations, and to go in that direction like that makes sense to not keep the old guy around,” Weddle said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Like that’s the reality. If I’m the [General Manager]. I’m smart. I know how those things work, so I’m just enjoying this week and whatever the decision — whether it’s me or them — it’s all good.”

Weddle said he’s ready for the next step in life if this is the end of his playing career, but it seems it will be some time before he makes a call in either direction.