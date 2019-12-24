J.J. Watt confident his pectoral will hold up

Getty Images

The Texans designated defensive end J.J. Watt for return from injured reserve on Tuesday and Watt said at a press conference later in the day that he has been doing drills as part of his rehab for a while.

His work will now shift to the team’s practice sessions and Watt said that he’s “extremely excited” about that development as well as the chance to play in the postseason. He admitted that there’s “an element of risk” regarding his pectoral because further injury would require another surgery and several months of rehab.

Watt declared himself confident that the muscle will hold up and that the potential payoff is too great to ignore.

“I want to win for these people,” Watt said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Is there an element of risk? Yes. Is the upside so much more. I love them and I love the game.”

Watt isn’t eligible to play until next weekend, so he’ll use this week and next to make sure he’s well enough to go when the Texans host a game in the Wild Card round.