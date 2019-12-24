Jaquiski Tartt back at practice for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers got a starter back on the practice field on Christmas Eve.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt has missed the last three games with injured ribs, but he was on the field with the rest of the team as they started preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Seahawks. The winner of that contest will be the NFC West champs and the loser will go on the road for a game in the Wild Card round.

Per multiple reporters at 49ers practice, Tartt was wearing a no-contact jersey as the team went through the workout. He has 48 tackles, a forced fumble and a half-sack in 12 games this season.

Defensive lineman Jullian Taylor was also practicing after missing the last three games with an elbow injury. Defensive end Dee Ford remained out with quad and hamstring injuries.