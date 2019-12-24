Kyler Murray: I’ll be smart with hamstring, but want to finish season strong

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t do much during Tuesday’s practice as a result of the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 16, but the first overall pick of this year’s draft is hopeful that he can do enough work this week to show he’s healthy enough to play against the Rams on Sunday.

Murray said he wants “to finish the season out strong,” but isn’t “dying over it” because he knows that he isn’t going to do himself or the team much good if he’s playing in a compromised state.

“I’m going to be smart, regardless of the situation, understanding that if I can’t be myself, I’m not going to put myself out there,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “I’m not going to hurt the team in that way. But if I can go, I’m going to go.”

Brett Hundley would get the start if Murray isn’t able to play. He was 4-of-9 for 49 yards through the air and ran six times for 35 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.