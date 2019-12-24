Mike Tomlin says Maurkice Pouncey is out this week

Getty Images

The Steelers won’t have center Maurkice Pouncey in the lineup as they try to beat the Ravens and improve their chances of making the playoffs on Sunday.

Pouncey was carted off with a knee injury during last Sunday’s loss to the Jets and head coach Mike Tomlin opened his Tuesday press conference by announcing that he won’t be back to face the Ravens. It will be the first game that Pouncey has missed due to injury this season, but he did sit out a couple other games while serving a suspension for his role in a fight with the Browns earlier this year.

Tomlin said that he didn’t know if Pouncey’s injury would be an issue for the Wild Card round in the event the Steelers are still playing after this weekend.

B.J. Finney replaced Pouncey last weekend and is set to start against Baltimore. Finney had a couple of shaky snaps after coming into the game and the Steelers will surely hope to clean that up before Sunday.

Tomlin added that running back James Conner‘s status is “very much in question” due to his thigh injury and that the coming days will determine if he’s well enough to play.