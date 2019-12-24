NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17

Getty Images

The NFL released the following playoff scenarios for the final week of the season.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Baltimore Ravens – AFC North division and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs

Houston Texans – AFC South division

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division

New England Patriots – AFC East division

Buffalo Bills – playoff berth

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (vs. L.A. Chargers (5-10), 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches a first-round bye with:

KC win + NE loss

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-3) (vs. Miami (4-11); 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

NE win or tie OR

KC loss or tie

OAKLAND RAIDERS (7-8) (at Denver (6-9); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Oakland clinches a playoff berth with:

OAK win + PIT loss + TEN loss + IND win + OAK clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PIT*

*OAK clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PIT if ONE of the following teams win or tie:

CHI, DET, LAC OR NE

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-7) (at Baltimore (13-2); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

PIT win + TEN loss or tie OR

PIT tie + TEN loss OR

TEN loss + IND win + OAK loss or tie OR

TEN loss + IND win + PIT ties OAK in strength-of-victory tiebreaker*

*PIT ties OAK in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win:

MIN, GB, KC AND MIA

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-7) (at Houston (10-5); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:

TEN win OR

TEN tie + PIT loss or tie OR

PIT loss + IND loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Green Bay – NFC North division

New Orleans – NFC South division

Minnesota — playoff berth

San Francisco — playoff berth

Seattle — playoff berth

DALLAS COWBOYS (7-8) (vs. Washington (3-12); 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division with:

DAL win + PHI loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (at Detroit (3-11-1); 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Green Bay clinches a first-round bye with:

GB win OR

NO loss OR

GB tie + SF loss OR

GB tie + NO tie

Green Bay clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

GB win + SF loss or tie OR

GB tie + SF loss + NO loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (12-3) (at Carolina (5-10); 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:

NO win + GB loss or tie OR

NO win + SF loss or tie OR

NO tie + GB loss OR

NO tie + SF loss OR

SF loss + GB win or tie

New Orleans clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

NO win + GB loss or tie + SF loss or tie OR

NO tie + GB loss + SF loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) (at N.Y. Giants (4-11); 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division with:

PHI win or tie OR

DAL loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (12-3) (at Seattle (11-4); 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

SF win or tie

San Francisco clinches a first-round bye with:

SF win OR

SF tie + GB loss or tie OR

SF tie + NO loss or tie

San Francisco clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

SF win OR

SF tie + GB loss or tie + NO loss or tie

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) (vs. San Francisco (12-3); 8:20 ET, NBC)

Seattle clinches NFC West division with:

SEA win

Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:

SEA win + GB loss

Seattle clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

SEA win + GB loss + NO loss