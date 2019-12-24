NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2019, 10:44 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL released the following playoff scenarios for the final week of the season.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Baltimore Ravens – AFC North division and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs

Houston Texans – AFC South division

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division

New England Patriots – AFC East division

Buffalo Bills – playoff berth

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (vs. L.A. Chargers (5-10), 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches a first-round bye with:

KC win + NE loss

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-3) (vs. Miami (4-11); 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

NE win or tie OR
KC loss or tie

OAKLAND RAIDERS (7-8) (at Denver (6-9); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Oakland clinches a playoff berth with:

OAK win + PIT loss + TEN loss + IND win + OAK clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PIT*

*OAK clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PIT if ONE of the following teams win or tie:

CHI, DET, LAC OR NE

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-7) (at Baltimore (13-2); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

PIT win + TEN loss or tie OR
PIT tie + TEN loss OR
TEN loss + IND win + OAK loss or tie OR
TEN loss + IND win + PIT ties OAK in strength-of-victory tiebreaker*

*PIT ties OAK in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win:

MIN, GB, KC AND MIA

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-7) (at Houston (10-5); 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:

TEN win OR
TEN tie + PIT loss or tie OR
PIT loss + IND loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Green Bay – NFC North division

New Orleans – NFC South division

Minnesota — playoff berth

San Francisco — playoff berth

Seattle — playoff berth

DALLAS COWBOYS (7-8) (vs. Washington (3-12); 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division with:

DAL win + PHI loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (at Detroit (3-11-1); 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Green Bay clinches a first-round bye with:

GB win OR
NO loss OR
GB tie + SF loss OR
GB tie + NO tie

Green Bay clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

GB win + SF loss or tie OR
GB tie + SF loss + NO loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (12-3) (at Carolina (5-10); 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:

NO win + GB loss or tie OR
NO win + SF loss or tie OR
NO tie + GB loss OR
NO tie + SF loss OR
SF loss + GB win or tie

New Orleans clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

NO win + GB loss or tie + SF loss or tie OR
NO tie + GB loss + SF loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) (at N.Y. Giants (4-11); 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division with:

PHI win or tie OR
DAL loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (12-3) (at Seattle (11-4); 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

SF win or tie

San Francisco clinches a first-round bye with:

SF win OR
SF tie + GB loss or tie OR
SF tie + NO loss or tie

San Francisco clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

SF win OR
SF tie + GB loss or tie + NO loss or tie

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) (vs. San Francisco (12-3); 8:20 ET, NBC)

Seattle clinches NFC West division with:

SEA win

Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:

SEA win + GB loss

Seattle clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

SEA win + GB loss + NO loss

9 responses to “NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17

  1. Eagles own the Giants. No way they lose!

    Prediction: Although Dallas will fire Jason Garrett he will remain in the NFC East as the new coach of Washington.

  4. Truth is, at this point, I think Philly is a better team than Dallas. Won’t be surprised if Philly makes some noise in the playoffs either.

  6. Eagles own the Giants? That’s when bad things happen. When you assume. No way this particular Eagles team feels that way. They barely escaped the first game this year, AT HOME.

    As a Giant’s fan, I just don’t want Dallas to win anything, ever again. Even when they lose we get inundated with former players and Jerry. We’re still are inundated with their winning players from their last run. No thanks. I actually rooted hard for the Eagles the other day. They have a Dline and just about nothing else. Underdog city. How can anyone root against Ward? American way.

    Yes, I like their chances against the Giants but I like Oakland’s 9 way parlay too. Watch Oakland lose and the other 8 hit. Wouldn’t surprise me. Neither would a Giant’s win. They’re poorly coached, the Eagles are not. But on any give Sunday…

  7. Why would Urban Meyer (or any other coach) want to work for Dan Snyder in D.C.? That organization is shoddy, the owner is a racist, the team doctors are incompetent, and the team has a horrible GM. Apparently people will take any lousy job if there’s enough money involved.

  9. I laughed when Pete Carroll and his 35 million dollar MVP Wannabe said in the preseason that the 2019 Seattle team reminds them of the 2013 version that won the Defensive Holding Gate Stuper Bowl. The 2013 team had a won-loss record of 13-3. The 2019 version already has 4 losses, and they may end up with 5 losses, and the same 11-5 win-loss record of the 2012 team that lost in the division round of playoffs after they got lucky in the wild card round when RGIII hurt his knee and could not finish the game after giving the Redskins a lead.

