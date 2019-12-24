Raiders claim Jeremiah Valoaga

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga was waived by the 49ers on Monday so they could sign Anthony Zettel, but he won’t have to go too far to join his next team.

The Raiders announced that they’ve claimed Valoaga off of waivers on Tuesday. Cornerback Nick Nelson was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Valoaga played in four games for the 49ers this year and nine games for the Lions during the 2017 season. He has seven tackles and a sack in those 13 appearances.

Valoaga becomes the 10th defensive lineman on the Raiders’ 53-man roster. That may make it a long shot that he plays in Week 17, but the Raiders may be taking a look at him this week to see if they want to have him around in 2020.