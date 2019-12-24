Saints signing DeShawn Shead

Getty Images

The Saints are bringing in a fresh body for their secondary ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing conerback DeShawn Shead to their 53-man roster.

Shead has been out of the league since his second stint with the Seahawks ended in late August. Shead’s first stint in Seattle ran from 2012 to 2017 and saw him win a Super Bowl ring after the 2013 season. He spent last season with the Lions in a reserve role.

Shead has 172 tackles, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and a sack over the course of his career.

The move comes after the Saints had to do some shuffling in the secondary last Sunday with safety Vonn Bell and cornerback Eli Apple dealing with injuries. The Saints will take on the Panthers to close out the regular season.