Seahawks move Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise to injured reserve

Monday night’s reunions with Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin became official on Tuesday, which meant that the Seahawks had to make a pair of roster moves to create space for the old friends of the franchise.

The moves were the ones most were expecting. Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise were placed on injured reserve.

Carson injured his hip in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and Prosise broke his arm, which left rookie Travis Homer as the only running back on the active roster. The Seahawks moved quickly to bring Lynch in for a physical and they had Turbin in for the second time in as many weeks to make sure he was in condition to help the team.

Carson ran 278 times for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns this year. The attempts and yards were both career-highs for the 2017 seventh-round pick, who also caught 37 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Prosise ran 23 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in nine appearances.

Lynch and Turbin will practice with the team this week and should be in action against the 49ers in Sunday night’s battle for the NFC West title if all goes according to plan.