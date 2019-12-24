Sean McDermott “still working through” decision on playing starters this week

Getty Images

The Bills are going to be the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs whether they beat the Jets, lose to them or tie Sunday’s game, which made it natural that head coach Sean McDermott would hear a question about playing his starters in Week 17.

McDermott got that question at a Monday press conference and he said he had not come to any conclusions about the team’s plans at this point.

“There’s certainly a lot of things to consider,” McDermott said, via SNY.tv. “I mean there’s a certainly a lot of things to consider. Some of it is the injuries, some of it is us improving as a football team. So, we’re still working through that and then the team’s not in today so we’ll be back tomorrow. So, we’ll continue to work through that as a team and go from there.”

Center Mitch Morse left last Saturday’s game with an ankle injury and it would be surprising to see him or any other starters with aches and pains on the field this weekend. As for others, it appears we’ll have to wait to find out how the Bills will be playing things to close out the regular season.