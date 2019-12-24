Steelers put Mason Rudolph on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Steelers are going to fly as far as Duck takes them.

The team announced Tuesday that quarterback Mason Rudolph was being placed on injured reserve, with last week’s shoulder injury ending his season.

To fill his roster spot, they promoted center J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad as cover for Maurkice Pouncey‘s injury.

Rudolph came into last week’s game after Devlin Hodges was pulled, but wasn’t able to finish. He started eight games for them this year, winning five of them. He threw 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but went through an ineffective stretch that saw the former third-round pick replaced by Hodges, an undrafted rookie.

That leaves Hodges and Paxton Lynch as the only quarterbacks on the roster for the finale, as the Steelers are playing for the final wild card spot.

They need a win and a Titans loss or tie, or a tie and a Titans loss, or losses by them and the Titans and a win by the Colts and a Raiders loss or tie.