Steelers sign quarterback J.T. Barrett to practice squad

Getty Images

The Steelers added a third quarterback to the mix Wednesday, to help get them through Week 17 and possibly beyond.

The team announced that quarterback J.T. Barrett had been signed to the practice squad.

The former Ohio State quarterback has been in camp with the Saints and Seahawks, and the Saints brought him back to the practice squad this year while Drew Brees was injured.

The Steelers needed another body with Mason Rudolph going on injured reserve, leaving Devlin Hodges and Paxton Lynch as the last remaining quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

They had shown interest in Landry Jones earlier in the year, but the XFL isn’t letting their players out of contracts to jump to the NFL, particularly the quarterbacks.