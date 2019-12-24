Texans designate J.J. Watt to return from IR

Getty Images

Maybe the reason Bill O’Brien didn’t want to talk about J.J. Watt yesterday was because he knew he was going to today.

According to NFL Network, the Texans are designating the three-time defensive player of the year to return from injured reserve today.

Watt suffered a torn pectoral on Oct. 27, and has been rehabbing diligently to get back on the field this year.

The Texans adding a player of his caliber for the postseason is obviously a boost, so long as Watt hasn’t rushed himself and created risk for the future.