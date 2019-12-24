Vic Fangio: Drew Lock definitely could be the guy

Getty Images

Before the Broncos turned to second-round pick Drew Lock as their starting quarterback, head coach Vic Fangio warned against the “false positive” that can lead to overestimating future success when a player does well in the final weeks of a season.

Fangio’s position didn’t change much after Lock played well in two wins to open his starting career and Fangio isn’t ready to declare Lock as the future of the franchise after four starts either. He is willing to concede that Lock’s shown signs that he may be the long-awaited answer to the quarterback issue in Denver.

“He’s done enough to show he definitely could be the guy, and we’re looking for that to be the case,” Fangio said, via ESPN.com.

Fangio said he thought the 10 weeks that Lock spent on injured reserve after hurting his thumb over the summer were “really beneficial” from a learning standpoint. That has appeared to be the case on the field as Lock has outperformed previous starters Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen while setting a foundation to build off in 2020.