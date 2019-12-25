Arrest made in killing of Clayton Beathard

AP

Five days after the fatal stabbing of Clayton Beathard, brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, an arrest has been made.

Via NBCNews.com, 23-year-old Michael D. Mosley faces two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted homicide in connection with the killing of Clayton Beathard, 22, and another man.

Mosley, a convicted felon, was identified through surveillance footage of a fight that led to the killings, outside a bar in Nashville.

The grandson of Hall of Fame General Manager Bobby Beathard, Clayton Beathard played quarterback this season at Long Island University.