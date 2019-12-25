Ben Roethlisberger “more determined than ever” to come back in 2020

Getty Images

Devlin Hodges will be playing quarterback for the Steelers in their final game of 2019 and the team is hopeful that they’ll get a chance to play a postseason game in 2020.

Whether they advance to the playoffs or not, another quarterback has designs on making starts for them next year. That would be Ben Roethlisberger, who has been out since Week Two with an elbow injury that required him to have surgery.

Roethlisberger sent out a tweet wishing all a Merry Christmas and then followed it up with another one that addressed his plans for the coming year.

P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year! — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 25, 2019

Roethlisberger is likely referring to a report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN on television earlier this week that claimed Roethlisberger had “some doubt” about playing again. Roethlisberger’s public statements have always shown an interest in returning to action next year.

Mortensen later reported that the Steelers are optimistic that Roethlisberger will make a full recovery and return to the field.